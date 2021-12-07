Robert W. Baird Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $471.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $561.00 to $471.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.90.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.80 and a 200 day moving average of $417.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac has a one year low of $202.56 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.