Robert Weideman Sells 10,544 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 10,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $582,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,497,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,866. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

