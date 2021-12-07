Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,325 shares of company stock valued at $56,528,285.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

RBLX opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.