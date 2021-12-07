Robonomics.network Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Robonomics.network has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.71 or 0.00027161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $14.44 million and $1.04 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00210448 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,231,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,906 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

