Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00059730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.36 or 0.08390892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,846.61 or 0.99956096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00077267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

