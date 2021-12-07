Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $85,004.48 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $353.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.98. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

