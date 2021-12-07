Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.30% of Rogers worth $80,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,918. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.64. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $273.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.30.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.