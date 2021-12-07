Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

