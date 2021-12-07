Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 130,918 shares.The stock last traded at $271.96 and had previously closed at $272.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

