Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 130,918 shares.The stock last traded at $271.96 and had previously closed at $272.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.64.
In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
