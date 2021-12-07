Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 435 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 435 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 376.38.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

