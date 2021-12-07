Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.41

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 23538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

