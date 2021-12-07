ROOBEE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.21 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $13.47 million and $3.21 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00205463 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

