ROOBEE Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.55 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and $2.55 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.62 or 0.00204235 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

