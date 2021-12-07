Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $27.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 16,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

