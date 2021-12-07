Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading Up 1.3%

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

