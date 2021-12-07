Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Aaron Easterly Sells 34,818 Shares

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $362,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aaron Easterly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00.

Shares of ROVR stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 620,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,912. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,039,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,796,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

