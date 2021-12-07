Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $22.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUMO. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,567,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,239,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.