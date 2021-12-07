Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $455.74

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 455.74 ($6.04) and traded as high as GBX 518.91 ($6.88). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 485 ($6.43), with a volume of 2,452,255 shares trading hands.

RMG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 763 ($10.12) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.29) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.29) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 657 ($8.71).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 455.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 924.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.