RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:RPM opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,815,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

