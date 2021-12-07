Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 20,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,743,278.72.
TKO stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.71. 863,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,777. The stock has a market cap of C$769.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.49.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
