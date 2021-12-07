Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $975,644.73

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $975,644.73 and $1,536.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,427.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.18 or 0.08567190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00321034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.78 or 0.00931604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078348 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00419309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00315983 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

