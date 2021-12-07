SafeCoin Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $6,475.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,263.17 or 0.99210049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00272544 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00440245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00187083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001057 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.