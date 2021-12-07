Safex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $8.59 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $829.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

