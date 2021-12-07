SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

SAIL stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.83.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $3,692,467. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

