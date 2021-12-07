SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $3,692,467. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.