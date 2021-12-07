Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 3,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

