Samsara Inc. (IOT) to Raise $752 Million in IPO

Samsara Inc. (IOT) plans to raise $752 million in an IPO on Wednesday, December 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 35,000,000 shares at $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last year, Samsara Inc. generated $378.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $138.4 million. The company has a market-cap of $10.8 billion.

Samsara, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Samsara is on a mission to increase the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. To realize this vision, we pioneered the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Businesses in industries like transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and others are the backbone of the global economy. They operate high-value assets, coordinate large field workforces, manage complex logistics and distributed sites, and face environmental, safety and other regulatory requirements. We estimate that these industries represented over 40% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020. Yet historically, these industries have been underserved by technology, leaving them heavily reliant on manual processes and legacy systems that are siloed and lack cloud connectivity. Without connected digital tools, physical operations businesses struggle to access real-time data, making it nearly impossible to achieve complete operational visibility or drive meaningful improvements in productivity. We are solving the problem of opaque operations and disconnected systems. By harnessing recent advancements in IoT connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and video imagery, we are enabling the digital transformation of physical operations. Using our Connected Operations Cloud, customers can visualize their physical operations in real-time, on one integrated platform in a way that would have been impossible and impractical only a few years ago. Our Connected Operations Cloud consolidates data from our IoT devices and a growing ecosystem of connected assets and third-party systems, and makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze and act on data insights, using our cloud dashboard, custom alerts and reports, mobile apps and workflows. Our differentiated, purpose-built suite of solutions enables organizations to embrace and deploy a digital, cloud-connected strategy across their operations. With Samsara, customers have the ability to drive safer operations, increase business efficiency, and achieve their sustainability goals, all to improve the lives of their employees and the customers they serve. “.

Samsara, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 1490 employees. The company is located at 350 Rhode Island Street 4th Floor, South Building San Francisco, California 94103 and can be reached via phone at (415) 985-2400 or on the web at http://www.samsara.com/.

