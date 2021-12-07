Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $132.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $132.00 target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

AAPL traded up $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,250,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

