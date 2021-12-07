Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates CHF 38 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 38 price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 33.21.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

