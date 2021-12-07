Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $29.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.54. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.