Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.91 ($117.88).

Sanofi stock opened at €84.35 ($94.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

