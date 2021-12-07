Santiment Network Token (SAN) Reaches Market Cap of $24.77 Million

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $24.77 million and approximately $7,626.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

