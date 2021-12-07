Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 1,011 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.51. 18,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $157.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

