Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 56,045 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $71,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, hitting $324.55. The stock had a trading volume of 244,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,891,225. The stock has a market cap of $902.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.