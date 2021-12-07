Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Deere & Company worth $291,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $10.91 on Tuesday, hitting $365.42. 21,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

