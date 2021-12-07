Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 441,955 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,955 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $36,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after buying an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after buying an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 525.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after buying an additional 1,427,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 33,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

