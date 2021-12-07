Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,313 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $280,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.32. 320,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,673,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

