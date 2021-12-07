Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $182.58 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares during the period. Splunk makes up approximately 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.78% of Splunk worth $182,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Splunk by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $4,470,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,981. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $108.08 and a one year high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 70.16% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

