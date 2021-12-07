Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $261.01 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $261,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The stock has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

