Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $166.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.