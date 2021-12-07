Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $81.61 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,416 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Ecolab worth $81,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.