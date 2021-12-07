Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 3,592 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $106,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.24. 14,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

