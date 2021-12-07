Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 60,848 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Illumina worth $157,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $3,786,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $14.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,325. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $335.68 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.