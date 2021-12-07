Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 57,948 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,948 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Broadcom worth $149,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $21.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $586.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

