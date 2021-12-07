Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of BlackRock worth $124,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded up $25.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $921.72. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $908.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $896.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

