Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of American Tower worth $181,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $400,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in American Tower by 13.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,231. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

