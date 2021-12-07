Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading 9.3% Higher

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) shares traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.25. 3,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 230,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $10,566,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $716,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $714,000.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

