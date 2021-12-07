Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $540.00 and last traded at $540.00. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.95.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

