SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $348.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

