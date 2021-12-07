Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.17

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.17 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 436,626 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32, a current ratio of 19.46 and a quick ratio of 19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.17. The stock has a market cap of £167.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.91.

In other news, insider Lindy Durrant sold 2,380,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28), for a total value of £499,999.92 ($663,041.93). Also, insider Martin Diggle acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($50,391.19).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

